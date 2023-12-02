Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.05% of Endava worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DAVA traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,176. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.47 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. Endava’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endava from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Endava

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.