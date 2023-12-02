Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 320,829 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,047.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 321,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 293,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,726.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SMG traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 747,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,822. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

