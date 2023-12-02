Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.21. 863,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,911. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

