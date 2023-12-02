Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Xylem by 350,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

Xylem stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,433. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

