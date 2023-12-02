Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 27,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.8% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 119,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,377,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,467. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

