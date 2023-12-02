Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.39. 37,048,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,324,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

