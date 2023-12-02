Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.28 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 230,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.29. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

