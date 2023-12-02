Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of Shift4 Payments worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

