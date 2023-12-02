Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of EVERTEC worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 92.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $3,045,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 51.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 361,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on EVTC

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.