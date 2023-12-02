Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in TransUnion by 99.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 16.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

