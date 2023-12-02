Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,395. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $82,961,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,991,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock valued at $389,444,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

