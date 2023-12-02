Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $42,211,168 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,958,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

