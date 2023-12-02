Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $311,675,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,861,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.