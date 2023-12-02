Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 520,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

