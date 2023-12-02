Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,086. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.83 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.81.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

