Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.