Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 11,582 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,582 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 5,400,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,798. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.