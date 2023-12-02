Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 14,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

