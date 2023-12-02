Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 15,500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

SQ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. 11,954,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,062,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

