Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 15,500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

SSNC traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $57.67. 2,189,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

