Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 3,419 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,384 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.