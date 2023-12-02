Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 373 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 373,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. 8,866,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

