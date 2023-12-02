Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 4,121 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in FMC by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

FMC traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $55.75. 2,116,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

