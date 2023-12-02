Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Verint Systems worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

