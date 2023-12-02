Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.19% of Pathward Financial worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASH stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 262,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

