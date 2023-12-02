Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.3 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 486,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

