Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 792 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $118.26. 4,159,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

