Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 993 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $64.13. 3,349,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,200. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.