Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $1.56 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,682 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,516,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,272. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

