Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $2.39 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Stories

