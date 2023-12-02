Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $3.19 Million Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 686,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

