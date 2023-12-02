Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.45. 2,303,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,246. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.53.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

