Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.05% of PagSeguro Digital worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 102,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,568. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

