Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,261. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

