Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 1,880 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. 4,516,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

