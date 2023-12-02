Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 2,731 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE ES traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.78. 2,103,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

