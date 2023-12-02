Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 2,989 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.72.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.35. 28,539,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,236,656. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $57.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

