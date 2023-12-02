Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 9,040 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,428 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,583. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

