Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 18,608 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 2,650,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,454. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $245.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

