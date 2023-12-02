Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. 10,411,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,103,958. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

