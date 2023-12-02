Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,338. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

