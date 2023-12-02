Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 1,923 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 159,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.24.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 5,400,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

