Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 7,009 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.28. 6,282,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

