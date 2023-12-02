Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

SBUX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,506,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,590. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

