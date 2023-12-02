Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

