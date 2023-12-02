Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. 16,973,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,177,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

