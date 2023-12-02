Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.35 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,377,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,925 shares of company stock worth $3,237,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

