Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 5,462,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

