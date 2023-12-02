Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $405,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HP were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

HP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,599,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,395. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

