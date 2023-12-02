Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $684,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.5 %

NEM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 14,179,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833,526. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock worth $1,235,710. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

